The Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to invite individuals from Prince Edward County to meet for a morning cup of coffee.

Residents can join in on the conversation Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. Officers will be drinking their coffee and waiting for folks to join in at Beacon Bike and Brew located at 188 Picton Main Street.

OPP says that sitting down for a cup of coffee is a great opportunity to meet local OPP officers, start the conversation, ask questions about police, and address community concerns.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

