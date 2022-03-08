Cheryl Mackie wins Lifetime Achievement Award from LGSBC

The Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre has announced Cheryl Mackie of Oxford Mills as a recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award was presented to Mackie during a virtual event on Tuesday.

Mackie is the owner of The Brigadoon Restaurant, which opened 32 years ago.

According to a press release, Mackie immigrated to Canada from England when she was 17 years old. Mackie worked in hospitality most of her life in Management roles for various Ottawa restaurants.

This ultimately led to the creation of The Brigadoon Restaurant.

The Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre says Mackie is a community supporter who has donated to the local library, sponsored curling teams and other sports teams in the area, and has given to the Kemptville Youth Centre among other causes.