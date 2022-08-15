Chesterville, Ont. man dies in fatal crash

The Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a 24-year-old man from Chesterville, Ont. has died following a serious car accident in North Stormont, Ont.

Officers say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on August 12, 2022, on Front Street in the Township of North Stormont. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

The man was identified as Vincent Forward of Chesterville, Ont.

The SD&G OPP continues to investigate with the assistance of the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists.

Anyone who may have information or who witnessed the accident is asked to call the detachment at 1-888-310-1122, or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa