Child found after impressive collective effort at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were greatly assisted with a search for a six year old child at Sandbanks Provincial Park on the weekend.

OPP explain that on Sunday, August 6th, 2023 shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers received a request for assistance from Provincial Park Wardens at Sandbanks Provincial Park. They said a six-year-old child had been missing for approximately 30 minutes and was last seen in the water.

Emergency services attended and engaged tremendous community support. Police say, in an amazing effort, individuals formed a line and methodically searched the beach and water. The child was located more than a kilometre up the beach.

OPP did not offer any additional information on the health of the child that was located, however, they did offer their thanks to everyone who offered their assistance in the search.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray