Child sexual exploitation unit charge Embrun individual in child pornography investigation

Members of the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) and Russell County detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged an Embrun resident following a child pornography investigation.

On September 22, 2022, officers conducted a search warrant on the man's home. During the investigation, multiple electronic devices were seized for analysis.

As a result, 28-year-old Jaric Oja, was arrested and charged with the following:

Transmitting sexually explicit material to a child (x7)

Making child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Accesing child pornography

Oja appeared in court for a bail hearing on September 22, 2022.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa