Christmas concert for seniors

The City of Pembroke will be hosting a series of special free Christmas concerts for Seniors on December 16 and 17.

The concerts will feature multi-award-winning Canadian champion, Louis Schryer, accompanied on piano by Erin Searson of the musical group Searson. They will be joined by a talent cast of step dancers.

The concerts take place on December 16 at Chartwell Pinewood Retirement Residence at 10:00 a.m., Carefor at 1:30 p.m., and Marianhill at 6:00 p.m.

On December 17, concerts will take place at Supples Landing at 10:00 a.m., Chartwell Pembroke Heritage Retirement Residence at 1:30 p.m., Miramichi Lodge at 3:30 p.m., and Riverview Heights at 7:00 p.m.

All seniors residing at these residences, and those living in the city, are invited to the free Christmas concerts. However, the Supples Landing performance will not be open to the public.

Seniors that live in the city are asked to go to the retirement home closest to their residence to enjoy the wonderful entertainment.

For further information or other inquiries, please call Holly MacDonald at 613-633-3413.