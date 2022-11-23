Christmas lawn decorations raise funds for Humane Society

A couple has turned a holiday tradition into a fundraising opportunityPierre and Tiffany Fleury typically have an impressive display of Christmas decorations this time of year, but this time around they decided to take the chance to raise funds for a good cause.

Tiffany says plenty of people have come to check out their display year after year, as well as the local holiday lights tour trolly. This year, for those stopping by, they are accepting donations for the Humane Society. The couple wanted to give back to the shelter after they adopted their two cats from the society. They are looking for donations of cash, blankets, and animal food.

The house features a huge sleigh that the couple picked up last spring, as well as an incredible display of lights along with several vintage blow mould models, of iconic Christmas characters, that Pierre collects as a hobby.

You can check out the impressive display on Braylorne Place in Kingston, located near Archbishop O'Sullivan school. Pierre and Tiffany say any donations are appreciated, but not needed for those coming to see the house.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray