Christmas lawn decorations raise funds for Humane Society
A couple has turned a holiday tradition into a fundraising opportunityPierre and Tiffany Fleury typically have an impressive display of Christmas decorations this time of year, but this time around they decided to take the chance to raise funds for a good cause.
Tiffany says plenty of people have come to check out their display year after year, as well as the local holiday lights tour trolly. This year, for those stopping by, they are accepting donations for the Humane Society. The couple wanted to give back to the shelter after they adopted their two cats from the society. They are looking for donations of cash, blankets, and animal food.
The house features a huge sleigh that the couple picked up last spring, as well as an incredible display of lights along with several vintage blow mould models, of iconic Christmas characters, that Pierre collects as a hobby.
You can check out the impressive display on Braylorne Place in Kingston, located near Archbishop O'Sullivan school. Pierre and Tiffany say any donations are appreciated, but not needed for those coming to see the house.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Junior Farmers Bottle Drive for local food banksBottle Drive organized by Renfrew County Junior Farmers' raises funds for The Phoenix Centre and local food banks. Drop-offs are set up for Saturday, November 26th at Cobden Fairgrounds with pick-ups available from Arnprior to Petawawa.
-
Inaugural session of Renfrew County CouncilLocal municipal representatives from Renfrew County taking the Oath of Office at the inaugural session of the Renfrew County Council.
-
Aquatarium Holiday Train back on the tracksYou can take a ride around the River of Lights in Brockville on the Aquatarium Holiday Train starting the weekend of November 25th and running every weekend until the end of the year.
-
Youth called to shovel driveways for volunteer hoursAfter a local Volunteer Centre received a flood of calls with a weekend dump of snow, High School students are being invited to pick up the shovel and help a neighbour while working on their community volunteer hours.
-
Fentanyl among drugs seized in South Glengarry traffic stopOntario Provincial Police in South Glengarry has arrested and charged the driver and passenger in the traffic stop, after several drugs were seized from the vehicle, including cocaine and fentanyl.
-
Kingston Police search for two suspects using a stolen debit cardPolice look for two suspects after using a debit card stolen from a garage earlier in November. The suspects were captured on a security camera while using the stolen card at multiple North End stories.
-
Impaired driver with false license charged in Quinte WestA 57-year-old woman from Quinte West is facing multiple offences after officers received reports of a car travelling all over Highway 401. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the investigation led to charges of impaired having false identification.
-
Vehicle crashes into Pembroke Regional HospitalOntario Provincial Police and Pembroke Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed into the Pembroke Regional Hospital's tower D. No injuries were reported and it did not cause issues with hospital systems.
-
Stunt driver charged travelling 118 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone30-year-old driver from Gatineau was charged with stunt driving after being stopped travelling at 118 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 60 in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.