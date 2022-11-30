Christmas light display torn down and trampled at Frankford Tourist Park
Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West is investigating a theft and mischief case in relation to a Christmas lights display at the Frankford Tourist Park. OPP began the investigation on November 28th, 2022 when they received a complaint of damage caused to the light display.
The Christmas lights had been torn down and trampled on. In addition, it was reported that someone had stolen the Grinch display board that was put up. Police say that it is believed the incident occurred sometime during the evening hours of November 27th or in the morning of November 28th.
Anyone with information regarding the mischief, or who may know the whereabouts of the Grinch display is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should a caller wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
