Chromebooks available at Kingston Frontenac Public Library

Chromebooks can now be loaned out at the Kingston Frontenac Public Library.

The library say 10 Chromebooks are being offered for a one-week loan period.

"Access to these Chromebooks will help our patrons get online to complete essential activities and enjoy digital opportunities like virtual library programming. It’s another step toward improved computer access within our communities." said Branch Experience Director at KFPL, Nicole Charles, in a press release.

The chromebooks are available to teen and adult cardholders in good standing with the library and with a verified address.

Chromebooks can be renewed if there are no other holds on the device.

Staff will sanitize and prepare the Chromebooks in between users.