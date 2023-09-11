Chromebooks for each student at Renfrew County District School Board

Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) starts the 2023-2024 school year in a new way, providing Chromebooks to each student in grades 7 through 12 with the goal to ensure equitable access to devices for learning, student achievement and well-being.

The school board explains that each RCDSB-owned device is dedicated to one student for the duration of their time from grades 7-8 and 9-12. Students are able to take their Chromebooks home each night, over the weekends, on holidays, and through the summer. Upon graduation or leaving the RCDSB, all Chromebooks will be returned to the school.

Funding for the Chromebook initiative was approved by the Board of Trustees over the 2021-2022 school year and accelerated as a result of Rethink@Secondary community consultations. Chair of the Board, Susan Humphries said, "This investment puts digital resources directly in the hands of Intermediate and Secondary students, providing them important tools to compete in our ever-changing world."

RCDSB says that their Educators are dedicated to instruction that meets the varied learning styles of students. In addition to other methods, technology is an effective way to support learning, allow students to share their work and invite collaboration. Students are empowered to grow skills including communication, digital citizenship, creativity, critical thinking and responsibility.

Educators say that full-time access to technology is an advantage in managing assignments, and is especially useful when students are away from school. Superintendent of Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Renald Cousineau shared, "With each student having individualized devices, it creates equitable and consistent access to technology that further supports students in their learning."

Assignments can be downloaded at school, so home internet is not mandatory. Additionally, staff in the RCDSB ICT department worked for numerous hours over the summer to have thousands of devices loaded and ready with protective cases to mitigate damage.

An FAQ to help answer common feedback is available on the RCDSB website at www.rcdsb.on.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray