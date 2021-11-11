City Council announces interim of City Manager Sandi MacDonald

The city council of the corporation of the city of Brockville has announce the appointment of Ms. Sandi MacDonald as interim City Manager.

MacDonald has been with the corporation for over 27 years in many roles, most recently as city clerk. In a statement, MacDonald says she is appreciative of the recognition by city council of her service to the corporation and more than willing to assist until a new city manager is hired.

Mayor Kalivas states “City Council came to this decision with confidence through Sandi‘s vast experience and knowledge over her many years with the Corporation of the City of Brockville. We look forward to working with Ms. MacDonald and having her guidance over the next several months as we seek a city manager on a permanent basis.”

MacDonald assumed the role immediately following her appointment at the council meeting of Tuesday November 9th.