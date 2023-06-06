City of Brockville announces new Fire Chief

The City of Brockville says they are pleased to announce the hiring of Melanie Jones as the Fire Chief of the Brockville Fire Department following an in-depth hiring process.

"On behalf of the City of Brockville and City Council, I want to welcome Melanie Jones as our newly appointed Fire Chief," says Brockville Mayor, Matt Wren. "We look forward to Ms. Jones bringing her extensive background to her new role and we're proud to see her become our City's next Fire Chief."

Melanie Jones has experience in the fire service at the senior leadership level having held various roles at the Kingston Fire Department. The City explains that Ms. Jones' began her career as a firefighter with Kingston Fire Rescue and progressed through the ranks to her current role as Deputy Chief with Kingston Fire Rescue. As Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Kingston, she was responsible for the operations and training of both career and volunteer staff.

In addition, during her tenure as Deputy Fire Chief, Ms. Jones created strategic partnerships within the city and initiated a committee for a girls' fire camp in Kingston. Melanie also works as a part-time professor for St. Lawrence College/Laurentian University.

Ms. Jones holds an advanced diploma in Public Administration from Ryerson University, a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from the University of Calgary.

"I am very honoured and excited to join the Brockville Fire Department and serve as their fire chief. I look forward to working with and learning from the men and women of the department as we continue to provide a high level of service to the citizens and meet any upcoming challenges together." says the new Brockville Fire Chief, Melanie Jones.

Ms. Jones will start with the City of Brockville on Monday, July 17th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray