City of Brockville marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Tomorrow is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It will be the first time the day is marked across Canada as a holiday.

Brockville is marking the event with a walk-through exhibition dealing with the 94 recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada at Hardy Park from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols are in place.

You can reserve a timeslot by heading to Brockville Tourism's website.