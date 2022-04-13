City of Brockville names Sandi MacDonald as new city manager

The City of Brockville has announced that Sandi MacDonald will be the new city manager.

Macdonald had been serving as interim city manager since November 2021 following the departure .

She began her career with the city in 1994 as a Financial/Systems Analyst, moving to Deputy Clerk in 2000 and then her most recent role as City Clerk in 2004.

"City Council is very excited to move forward under the guidance of our new City Manager, Sandi MacDonald. Sandi has an earned a reputation as a responsible and thoughtful leader demonstrating her ability to work with others," Mayor Mike Kalivas in a press release.

"She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge along with her established positive relationships with staff and external organizations. We look forward to working with Sandi as a tremendous asset to the businesses, residents, and visitors of our beautiful community."

Macdonald officially takes over the role of City Manager as of April 18.