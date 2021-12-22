City of Brockville services changed amid rising COVID-19 numbers

The City of Brockville has announced it is making changes to city services as the area deals with rising COVID-19 case counts.

Effective Thursday at 4 p.m., the following services will be modified:

Services at City Hall, Gord Watts Municipal Centre and the Brockville Cemetery will be accessible by appointment only, with active screening and contact tracing in place. You are asked to contact the department you wish to access in advance to set up an appointment.

City Staff will not be entering private homes to provide services (COVID-19 enforcement excepted).

The Brockville Museum will be closed to the public.

The Brockville Public Library will be closed to the public for browsing and selecting materials, but will be offering curbside pickup of library materials. Public computers are available.

The Brockville Arts Centre will be closed to the public.

Public skating at the Brockville Memorial Centre is cancelled. Scheduled practices by arena user groups will continue, with appropriate screening upon entering the building.

In a press release, the city says in-person city services should only be reserved for essential and time-sensitive purposes and that it is preferred meetings are done virtualy or by phone.

A drop-box will be available outside of City Hall to drop off cheques for bill payments.

Screening and contact tracing remains in place and will be performed on those entering City Hall or Gord Watts Municipal Centre. Face coverings are required indoors.

The city says transit services as well as waste and recycling collection will continue as scheduled. Holiday changes can be found at the city's website.

Winter controls and sidewalk maintenance is also unaffected.

The changes will remain in effect until January 10th.