City of Brockville successful before Court of Appeal against Tall Ships

The City of Brockville has confirmed that it was successful before the Court of Appeal for Ontario against Tall Ships Landing Development Inc. ("Tall Ships") in a decision released on December 13th, 2022.

The Court of Appeal's decision upholds arbitration awards rendered in favour of the City with respect to the development of waterfront property on the St. Lawrence River, including a mixed residential/commercial condominium tower and the Maritime Discovery Centre.

As a result of the Court of Appeal's decision, the City says they will do the following:

- Avoid paying additional construction costs alleged by Tall Ships of approximately $2 million

- Avoid paying approximately $800,000 in claimed brownfield tax credits

- Avoid reimbursement of taxes paid on unfinished condo units of several hundred thousand dollars

- Not be required to enter a long-term lease with respect to operations at the Ernie Fox Quay (and another leased water lot)

In total, the City has been awarded legal costs of approximately $385,000 with respect to the arbitration and court proceedings. The City of Brockville has been advised that Tall Ships Landing Development Inc. has made an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The decision of the Court of Appeal can be found here: https://coadecisions.ontariocourts.ca/coa/coa/en/item/21077/index.do

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray