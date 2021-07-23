iHeartRadio
City of Kingston announces Movies in the Square lineup

With the province now in Stage 3 of Reopening, the City of Kingston has been organizing events downtown. 

One of them includes Movies in the Square. 

Starting August 12th, Springer Market Square will turn into an outdoor movie theatre every Thursday night throughout the summer. 

The films will be projected onto a screen and will start at 9 p.m.

The following movies will be played:

  • August 12 - The Pursuit of Happyness
  • August 19 - Matilda
  • August 26 - Coco
  • September 2 - Madagascar
  • September 9 - Mamma Mia
  • September 16 - Clueless

It is free admission and you are asked to bring your own lawn chair. 

