City of Kingston announces new Fire Chief

Kingston Fire and Rescue have announced that the progressive evolution of fire and emergency management in the City of Kingston will be led by Monique Belair, who has been appointed Fire Chief and Director of Kingston Fire & Rescue (KFR) effective on April 11th, 2023.

"Following a robust recruitment process, we are thrilled Chief Belair has accepted our offer to join the City of Kingston," says Brad Joyce, Commissioner of Transportation and Public Works. "Chief Belair brings a strong community perspective and is adept at cultivating collaborative relationships to achieve results," says Joyce.

Before joining Kingston Fire and Rescue, Belair was Fire Chief of the Belleville Fire Department. She also held Deputy Chief positions with Oakville Fire, St. Catherines Fire and Emergency Services and served as a Regional Operations Manager with the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management. As well as founding Camp Molly, a program that provides a unique opportunity for young women aged 15-18 to learn what it's like to have a career in fire services.

"To the residents of Kingston, I am extremely honoured to have been selected to lead the Kingston Fire Services as their new Fire Chief and Director," says Belair. "I look forward to engaging with the community and building strong relationships with members of my department and the larger City organization."

Kingston Fire and Rescue explain that Belair joins the department at an important time in their history. In 2022, it became one of only ten fire services in Canada to achieve Certified Fire Accreditation International, a distinction awarded to agencies that meet the prescribed continuous quality improvement process established through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray