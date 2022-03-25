City of Kingston hosting information sessions on running for city councilor or school board trustee

Information sessions are taking place for those interested in running for Kingston City Council or as a School Board Trustee.

The sessions will be hosted by the City of Kingston's Clerk's office.

The first session will take place on Wednesday April 6th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The second session will take place Wednesday April 13th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those looking to RSVP for the April 6th and April 13th sessions can register online.

More information on the 2022 Kingston Municipal Election, including key dates, are asked to visit the City of Kingston's Candidate Information page.