City of Kingston hosting two sessions on Central Kingston Growth Strategy

The City of Kingston has announced it's hosting two sessions on the Central Kingston Growth Strategy.

The Q&A sessions will provide residents a chance to learn more about draft official plan policies and zoning recommendations.

Residents will have a chance to view a short summary presentation and ask questions.

Attendees can view the Staff Report as well as the formal presentation from the August 12 Planning Committee meeting in advance of the session.

Both of the sessions will be on October 20th through Zoom.

The first one will be from 2-3 p.m. The second one will be from 6-7 p.m.