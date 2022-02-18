City of Kingston launches Rural Kingston Economic Strategy

The City of Kingston has launched its Rural Kingston Economic Strategy.

The city says the strategy will help identify, create, and guide opportunities for rural Kingston.

This includes support for rural and agricultural businesses, food producers, and to work with regional communities and partners to realize goals.

The city outlined what it's calling the "pillars" of its plan:

Growth and support for new and existing rural businesses;

Business support for new and existing farms and food-related industry with new development in the agriculture sector;

Collaboration with Kingston Tourism and neighbouring municipalities for rural tourism revitalization; and,

Strategy and implementation towards smaller hamlet and business park development in rural communities.

"A strong rural community is good for all of Kingston. That's why we're implementing a strategy that provides dedicated supports for rural Kingston," said Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson in a press release. "This strategy is the first of its kind for Kingston and will connect both rural residents and businesses with the resources they need to succeed."

The strategy was approved back in 2021 as part of the Integrated Economic Development Plan.

The team behind the strategy is looking to speak with rural business owners on "gaps and opportunities to better inform strategy recommendations.:

First meetings for those in farming and food will take place March 14th and 28th. The second meetings for rural businesses (not including agriculture) will meet on March 16th and 30th.

All the meetings will be at 6pm and online via Zoom.

Those looking for more information can contact Tracey Snow at tsnow@cityofkingston.ca or 613-545-5114. Those who are interested can register online.