City of Kingston launches Snowplow Tracker for 2021-22 season

The City of Kingston has launched its sidewalk snowplow tracker for the 2021-22 season.

The city says improvements have been made to the system that includes the ability to display the sidewalk clearing progress as well as roadways.

The system will allow users to see the application to see which streets and sidewalks have been cleared, how long ago they were cleared, and which areas have yet to be cleared.

Those who would like to use the application can find it at CityofKingston.ca/Snow at the bottom of the page. Users of the app can zoom in on specific areas for more detail.