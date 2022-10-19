City of Kingston maintains AA+ credit rating thanks to strong fiscal management

Thanks in part to its strong financial management practices and economic diversity, the City of Kingston has once again received an AA+ credit rating with a stable outlook from S&P Global Ratings.

"We are very pleased to once again receive this positive news. A strong credit rating is not only an indicator of our ability to meet our financial obligations, but it is an important validation of the City's fiscal policies and practices," says Desiree Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer, and City Treasurer. "It provides both investors and residents with a level of confidence in the way the City manages its finances."

S&P Global Ratings is an agency that assesses municipalities and other public and private companies around the world each year to gauge their ability to meet financial obligations. The AA+ rating is the second-highest assigned by the agency.

The report highlighted the City's well-diversified economy, noting its large, stabilizing public sector and ongoing private investments that are helping to foster growth.

The report also acknowledges the city's prudent financial management practices which help to maintain the robust financial results it receives.

"The credit rating process enhances transparency, assesses credit worthiness, and benchmarks financial strengths and weaknesses of the organization including its financial management strategies and approach to budgeting, capital planning, and debt policy," says Kennedy.

Kingston has received top grades from S&P Global Ratings for the past several years, including an upgrade from AA (Stable) to AA+ (Stable) in June 2022.