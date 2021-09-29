City of Kingston marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Tomorrow is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It will be the first time the day is marked across Canada as a holiday.

The City of Kingston says it is marking the day as a civic holiday.

Here is what will be open and closed during that day according to the City of Kingston:

Garbage, Green Bin and Recycling: Collection will take place as usual and the Recycling and Household Hazardous Waste depots will be open as usual. Please note that the administrative office at the Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed on Sept. 30.

Kingston Transit: Buses will run as normal on Sept. 30.

Administrative offices: All administrative offices, including housing and social services and provincial offences are closed Sept. 30.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro: Open Sept. 30.

INVISTA Centre/ Fitness & Wellness Centre, Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre, arenas: Open Sept. 30.

CaraCo Home Field: Open Sept. 30.

Swimming lessons and drop-in programming: City of Kingston programs at the West-end Boys & Girls Club will continue as usual on Sept. 30.

Confederation Basin and Portsmouth Olympic Harbour marinas: The Confederation Basin Marina office is open Sept. 30. The fueling stations are open at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour.

Grand Theatre Box Office: Closed Sept. 30.

Libraries: Kingston Frontenac Public Library branches are open Sept. 30.

PumpHouse Museum: Closed Sept. 30.

Residents can mark the day tomorrow by heading to a sacred fire and vigil at Confederation Park.

The fire and vigil will take place from sunrise to sunset.