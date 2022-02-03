City of Kingston partners with SLC on marketing and communications project for students

The City of Kingston has announced a partnership with St. Lawrence College that they say will help "give emerging professionals real-life experience, while supporting City projects and services."

According to a press release, students within SLC's Advertising/Marketing Communications (AMC) diploma program and graduate certificate program in Digital Marketing Communications (DMC) will help to create "integrated marketing and communications plans" for the city as part of a final project before graduation.

These plans would be for city initiatives like staff recruitment, museum attendance, common bylaw infractions and waste collection education for seniors.

"We want to encourage these marketing and communications students to live, work and play in Kingston," soad Craig Desjardins, Acting Commissioner, Corporate Services in a press release. "We hope to support these skilled students to understand the work that we do as a municipality and work collaboratively to find solutions to some of our marketing challenges. This experience will hopefully demonstrate to these future grads that Kingston is a great place to start their marketing careers."

The City of Kingston says it has selected different marketing opportunities within its departments that they say will benefit from skilled AMC and DMC students.

The partnership takes effect today.