City of Kingston prepares a full day of National day of truth and reconciliation day events

Friday, September 30th, marks National Day of truth and reconciliation, also known as "Orange shirt day", which is a day to honour survivors, their families, and communities, and ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.

Kingston will have a full day of events planned to honour the first nations communities, share stories from survivors, and learn more about the tragedy surrounding Canadian residential school system.

Local events across the city, starting with the City hall being lit orange all day.

City Park will be holding 2 events, in collaboration with the Sexual Assault Centre of Kingston, Kingston Interval House, Odemin Collective, Kingston Indigenous Languages Nest, and the Elizabeth Fry Society. from 12-6 pm, there will be a sacred fire.

Confederation Park will have a sacred fire from Sunrise to Sunset, and City Hall raising the Every Child Matters flag in the morning as well.

At the Kingston community health centres, Indigenous community members will hold a sacred fire throughout the day, Hold a community walk in collaboration with the Kingston city police, and community members will share stories of their experiences at residential schools.

There will also be a variety of virtual events, a full list s available on the city of Kingston website.

--With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink