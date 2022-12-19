The city of Kingston is inviting residents to celebrate the new year at the 2023 "New Years Levee" party!

residents will have the opportunity to meet local governing officials, from all levels of government.

Mayor Bryan Paterson along with City Councilors, Member of Provincial Parliament Ted Hsu, and Member of Parliament Mark Gerretsen will be featured at this year's event.

The event runs on Tues, Jan. 10, 2023, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink