City of Kingston working group recommends removal of Sir John A. Macdonald at City Park

The City of Kingston's working group on Sir John A. Macdonald has recommended the statue of Macdonald at City Park be removed.

The group says the statue should be removed and placed in storage until next steps can be determined.

City council is set for an emergency meeting today and will ultimately have final say on what to do with the statue.

Previously, Kingston mayor Bryan Paterson stated that "everything is on the table" when it comes to the statue.