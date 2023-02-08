City of Pembroke adopts 2023 budget

The City of Pembroke has adopted their 2023 Budget at their meeting of the council. Following three days of deliberations by the Finance and Administration Committee, the council says the 2023 budget reflects a levy increase after growth of 2.98% and a municipal tax rate increase of 2.95%.

The City explains that while the price of homes has increased significantly in recent years, City property taxes continue to be calculated on a property’s 2016 value as assessed by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC). The average residential taxpayer with a 2016 property assessment of $185,000 can expect to pay $82 more in property taxes in 2023.

"One of the most significant responsibilities a municipal council has is to deliberate and implement a fiscally responsible municipal budget," said Mayor Ron Gervais. "The ratepayers of Pembroke are experiencing what some mayors describe as an affordability issue. This budget attempts to strike a balance between levels of service and an affordable tax levy. Our council has and will continue to leverage funding opportunities from both the federal and provincial governments as well as continuing to develop partnerships in this tough economic climate."

"This budget was pressured by many factors beyond the City of Pembroke’s control, such as a historical inflation rate, a global pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, increased insurance rates and expected shared services costs from the County of Renfrew," said Deputy Mayor Brian Abdallah, Chair of the Finance and Administration Committee. "Putting off infrastructure projects for a later date only results in increased costs down the road. We are fully aware of the challenging economic times we are facing. However, we have a responsibility to make critical decisions that will continue to deliver, maintain, and improve several community service and infrastructure projects that our citizens expect and deserve. I believe that is what we have achieved with this budget."

The 2023 budget includes $39.4M of capital projects for road work, sidewalk repairs, and parks, along with continued upgrades to the City’s water and sewer system. A release from the council also details some key infrastructure projects that are expected to occur in 2023. Those projects include the following:

- Completion of road reconstruction on Pembroke Street West ($2.4M) with funding from the joint federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP)

- Waterworks on Bennett Street ($4.8M) with funding from the joint federal-provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) Green Stream

- Phase two of road reconstruction on Nelson Street from the lift station to William Street ($3.8M)

- Continuation of the twinning of the Townline sanitary sewer force main ($8.3M)

- Road resurfacing on Broadview Drive (Irving to Bell), Mackay Street (D’Youville to Deacon), and Maple Avenue (Alfred to Irving) ($345,000)

- Replacement of the Cecil Street Park play structure ($75,000)

- Resurfacing of the tennis courts at Rotary Park ($20,000)

- New compressor at the PACC ($65,000)

In addition, the City says they have applied to the federal Natural Infrastructure Fund to address drainage issues at the Riverside Park ball diamonds and is currently awaiting a funding decision. As well, a transit pilot project contingency of $150,000 has been set aside should Council wish to pursue a Green Municipal Fund application in 2023.

The overall impact of these changes on the average residential household is expected to be an increase of $155 per year or $12.92 per month.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray