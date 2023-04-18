City of Pembroke announces 3rd annual Jim Sloan memorial ball hockey tournament

The City of Pembroke's Parks & Recreation Department has announced it has partnered with Bogie's Bar to host the Jim Sloan Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament. The tournament will be held at the Pembroke Memorial Centre on May 27th, 2023.

Organizers explain that Jim Sloan's impact on the community cannot be overstated. Sloan was instrumental in the establishment of Bogie's Bar at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, served on numerous committees, helped to organize many community functions and causes, and when he wasn't volunteering, served a long tenure with the Pembroke Police. Organizers add that Jim always wanted to recognize the work of others but never sought recognition himself. After a lengthy illness, Jim passed away in 2018 and left behind a remarkable legacy. They say there is no one more fitting to be the namesake of this tournament.

The tournament will feature two main divisions, a children's division for those ages 13 and under, and an open division for ages 14 and up. The format will begin with a round-robin followed by a knockout round and each game will be twenty minutes of 4-on-4 plus goalies with a maximum of 10 players per team. Registration for Adults (14 years and over) is $125.00 per team and for Kids (13 years and under) $75.00 per team. Each team is guaranteed three games. Each team will be competing to win the Hockey Town Cup, celebrating Pembroke's hockey history and heritage.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to BGC Pembroke to support local youth sports initiatives. Jim served on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Pembroke for years and always had a passion for local sports and the development of youth in athletics.

To register a team email recreation@pembroke.ca with the subject line as "Ball Hockey" and include all player names and ages. The registration with full payment is due prior to May 23rd, 2023. Payment can be made in person at the Parks and Recreation Department in the PMC or over the phone at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray