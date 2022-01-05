City of Pembroke announces operational changes related to new restrictions

The City of Pembroke has announced how operations will change following the new provincial guidelines.

The Kinsmen Pool, Pembroke and Area Community Centre, and the Pembroke Memorial Centre will be closed starting today.

This would include for lessons, bookings, walking, and public skating.

Swimming lessons will resume the week of January 31st, with bookings for the kinsment pool being accepted starting January 24th.

City of Pembroke offices will remain open to the public, however it is highly recommended to make an appointment with staff wherever possible.

Council will meet over zoom for its meetings this month.

The Pembroke Public Library will require appointments to browse materials, reserve computers, assist in booking vaccine appointments, and laminating vaccine certificates.