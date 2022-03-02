City of Pembroke announces operations update after provincial COVID-19 rules change

The City of Pembroke has announced an update on its operations after changes to the provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

As of March 1st, nearly all of Ontario's major COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. This includes lifting Ontario's proof of vaccination system for indoor non-essential settings. Businesses can choose to keep the mandate active.

The city says all facilities will be open and that you will no longer need to have proof of vaccination in order to enter. Masking and social distancing are still in effect.

At the Kinsmen Pool, family swims and lane swims no longer have individual lanes. Slides are open with limited toys and equipment available.

Walking will be available at the Pembroke Memorial Centre during regular hours except for during paid events.

Public skating will be at full capacity and welcome to all skaters. Masks must be worn on the ice.

Chair yoga will still be done through registration and resumes to in-person programming this week.

All City of Pembroke offices remain open to the public.

If you are seeking more information on recreation programming, you are asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or recreation@pembroke.ca.