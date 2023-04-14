City of Pembroke details City wide work for coming months

The City of Pembroke has released several notices to local residents, regarding work that will be done by City staff in the coming months. Firstly, the City has begun the full street sweeping and sidewalk sweeping program,

Sweeping will take place from 4:00 a.m. on Monday to Friday. Sweeping operations start (from the centre of the City to the city limits East and West) with priority streets and arterial routes and then followed by all residential streets. Residents are reminded the City does not sweep sidewalks or paved boulevards in residential areas.

In relation to the street sweeping, residents are encouraged to do the following:

- Sweep the sidewalk//boulevard in front of their homes

- Sweep the paved ends of their respective driveways down to the edge of the road

- Place sand along the edge of a paved roads or into the concrete gutter for collection by City staff or the street sweeper

- Rake the grass boulevard - sand can be left at the edge of the road and grass clippings placed in green bins

- Grass clippings from spring lawn raking should be placed in green bins

Adding that staff will pick up sand piles but will not pick up spring grass clippings left in piles. The City says, unfortunately, there will be some noise generated from the sweeping equipment during operation. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Then, beginning in April the City of Pembroke will perform annual sanitary sewer main cleaning. While crews are working on a street, residents may hear gurgling sounds from toilets and drains and air pressure in the sewer can cause water to splash out through toilets, sinks, and drains.

While City staff are working close by, they recommend closing toilet bowl lids, avoiding using the washroom, placing towels around the base of toilets, and plugging all drains and sinks.

If water does overflow a fixture, immediately contact the City representative on site to prevent further overflowing. It is critical that you maintain social distancing if needing to discuss with city staff.

Finally, routine flushing of the water main distribution system will be conducted by the City of Pembroke. Water main flushing starts from the Water Purification Plant working westerly towards city limits and then from Riverside Drive area working easterly towards city limits.

During this process, residents may experience, a temporary reduction in water pressure, see some discoloration or sediment in the water, or a slight change in the taste and odour of their water.

If discoloration or sediment is noticed, run cold water for 15 minutes to clear the water. However, if it does not clear up, please contact the Operations Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1409.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray