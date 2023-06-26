City of Pembroke gears up for Canada Day celebrations

The City of Pembroke is gearing up for their annual Canada Day festivities taking place June 30th and July 1st. June 30th will feature a beach party at Riverside Park beach from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. with live performances, free BBQ (while quantities last) and beach activities, followed by an outdoor movie on soccer field #4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be the featured film.

Residents can expect the festivities to continue July 1st from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Waterfront Park, beginning with an Opening Ceremony, followed by the Royal Canadian Legion Br.#72 community band. Families can enjoy a variety of activities including bouncy castles, an animal petting zoo, inflatables and water activities from Ry-J's, Craft and Food Vendors, displays, Boat rides and more.

Live entertainment will continue at the Riverwalk amphitheatre through the afternoon with Children's performer Doug Bar and live performances by Gillan Rutz, Mark Clearview, The All Canadian Surf Club, Evil Creek, and Jake Weckwerth.

The day of celebration will conclude with a fireworks display, courtesy of the Pembroke Professional Firefighters' Association at Riverside Park, 10:00 p.m.

The 2023 Canada Day celebrations are presented by King's Sports Inc. and Royal Canadian Legion branch 72 Pembroke. The City says that funding from the Government of Canada through the Celebrate Canada Grant has also made this event possible.

Recreation Programmer, Megan Cavanagh says "We hope to see everyone come out and take part in our festivities. We are excited and trill to host Canada Day Festivities."

The City of Pembroke adds that due to the current provincial fire ban, all activities involving fire are subject to cancellation, including but not limited to Fireworks.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray