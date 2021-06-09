City of Pembroke holding Music Trivia Virtual Fundraiser

PEMBROKE, ONT -- The City of Pembroke is holding an online music trivia event on June 18th.

The city says the event called the Music Trivia Virtual Fundraiser willl feature music from the 1950s to the 2010s. Topic will include "Guess that Tune" and album covers.

The event will take place on June 18th at 7 p.m.

Teams of up to 6 can register for $30. Registered teams will then get a code to the game and a link to the live stream via email on the morning of the event. Players can play from different households or play from one screen at home with family.

50 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Renfrew County and District Aboriginal Friendship Centre in support of Indigenous History Month. The other 50 per cent will be given to the winning team.

To register your team or inquire about online trivia, you are asked to contact the Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca.