City of Pembroke hosting Friends virtual fundraiser

The one about the City of Pembroke's Friends trivia fundraiser.

The virtual fundraiser is taking place next Friday, July 16th starting at 7 p.m.

Teams of up to six people can register for $30.

Half of the proceeds raised will be donated to Columbus House. The other half will be given to the winning team.

If interested, you are asked to contact the Recreation Department of the City of Pembroke at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca by next Wednesday.