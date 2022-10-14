City of Pembroke names new Chief Administrative Officer
The City of Pembroke is pleased to announce David Unrau will be the City’s next Chief Administrative Officer.
He will work with outgoing City of Pembroke CAO Terry Lapierre during a transition period beginning November 21 and will assume the position when Council formally appoints him on December 13.
"I am privileged to join the team at the City of Pembroke and serve the residents. I look forward to working with the new council and with staff. I would also like to thank the Town of Petawawa for their support and development over the past 10 years that allowed me to make this next step in my career," said Unrau.
David is a long-time Pembroke resident, a professional engineer, a community volunteer, he sits on a number of municipally-related national and provincial committees, and most recently has held the position of Director of Public Works with the Town of Petawawa for the past ten years. David previously held the position of Manager of Works, Engineering and Utilities with the City of Pembroke from 2001 to 2006.
Mayor LeMay commented, "I am glad to have David return to the City of Pembroke and bring his vast experience, knowledge, and leadership to the role of CAO. We are very excited to have him in the position."
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Open Trails Day at Little Cat on Saturday, Oct.15thThe Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area is hosting an Open Trail day on Saturday, October 15th. Raising funds through a 'yard sale' and offering a variety of fun outdoor activities.
-
Charges laid in two vehicle collision between pick-up truck and dump truck75-year-old pick-up truck driver is charged after sustaining minor injuries crashing into a dump truck at Lake Dore Road on Highway 60.
-
Ontario Provincial Police give local update on Operation ImpactWith a goal of keeping roadways safe over Thanksgiving weekend, OPP participated in Operation Impact along with police services across the province. They provide an update for the ongoing campaign.
-
Two drivers charged with impaired driving in two daysOPP in Russell County has charged two drivers with impaired driving in two days both coming after collisions. Each driver faces a 90-day license suspension, and their vehicles have been impounded for seven days.
-
Brockville man faces drug charges after police find a quantity of drugsBrockville Police stopped and searched a 34-year-old Brockville man who was acting suspiciously in the downtown area. Following the search, police seized a quantity of cocaine and crystal meth.
-
New community centre provides resources and services to young familiesA new community centre designed for community needs gives young and expecting families access to over 40 community services and resources all in one place. With a focus on early intervention and support.
-
Woman charged with identity theft after stealing over $30,000Identity thief caught after a foot pursuit. The accused faces multiple charges after using a person from Trenton's identity to withdraw funds on several occasions, totaling over $30,000.
-
H.R Frink Fall Festival is celebrates 50 years of outdoor educationOctober 23rd visit the HR Frink Centre in celebration of 50 years of outdoor education, the family event, organized by Quinte Conservation features a variety of nature-based activities and crafts. Admission is $5 per adult and free for children under 14.
-
Driver charged with carless driving in three vehicle collisionA three-vehicle collision on Highway 60 results in careless driving charges laid against SUV driver over Thanksgiving long weekend.