City of Pembroke names new Chief Administrative Officer

The City of Pembroke is pleased to announce David Unrau will be the City’s next Chief Administrative Officer.

He will work with outgoing City of Pembroke CAO Terry Lapierre during a transition period beginning November 21 and will assume the position when Council formally appoints him on December 13.

"I am privileged to join the team at the City of Pembroke and serve the residents. I look forward to working with the new council and with staff. I would also like to thank the Town of Petawawa for their support and development over the past 10 years that allowed me to make this next step in my career," said Unrau.

David is a long-time Pembroke resident, a professional engineer, a community volunteer, he sits on a number of municipally-related national and provincial committees, and most recently has held the position of Director of Public Works with the Town of Petawawa for the past ten years. David previously held the position of Manager of Works, Engineering and Utilities with the City of Pembroke from 2001 to 2006.

Mayor LeMay commented, "I am glad to have David return to the City of Pembroke and bring his vast experience, knowledge, and leadership to the role of CAO. We are very excited to have him in the position."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray