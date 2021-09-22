City of Pembroke outlines proof of vaccination policy at recreational facilities

The City of Pembroke is outlining its proof of vaccination policy for its recreational facilities.

The city says proof of full vaccination as well as identification will be required at the door of Pembroke Memorial Centre, Pembroke and Area Community Centre, and Kinsmen Pool for everyone aged 12 and older.

Proof of vaccination must be a digital or printed copy of your vaccine receipt showing the final was at least 14 days prior. Identification must show a person's name and date of birth.

Proof of vaccination will not be required for those 17 and younger who are actively participating in organized sports or if you have a valid document from a doctor or nurse practitioner showing you have a medical exemption from full vaccination.

Those aged 18 and older taking part in organized sports will still have to show proof at the door. The same goes for all coaches, referees, trainers and volunteers 18 and older.

People aged 12 and older who are taking part in unorganized sports, such as public swimming and public skating, are required to show proof of full vaccination.

The new mandate does not affect outdoor areas such as parks, marinas or campgrounds.

