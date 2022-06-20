City of Pembroke ready to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday

In person celebrations will be held this year to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on the Waterfront on July 1st, 2022. The City of Pembroke and Downtown Pembroke with help from The brick and Tim Hortons will be presenting this years festivities.

The event is being held from 12 to 4 p.m. at Waterfront Park. Families will be able to enjoy a variety of exciting games, bouncy castles, petting zoos, inflatables, and water activities. There will also be displays, interactive games, trail rides and more.

The festivities begin with the Opening Ceremony taking place at the amphitheatre at noone, followed by The Circle of Turtle Lodge at 1 p.m.

Live entertainment will continue throughout the afternoon with performances by Junkyard Symphony, Gilllan Rutz, Adam Fieldhouse, All Canadian Surf Band, and headliner Andrew Hyatt.

The day’s celebrations will wrap up with the annual fireworks show at Riverside Park beginning at approximately 10 p.m.

The events are made possible through funding from the Government of Canada through the Celebrate Canada Grant, The Brick, Tim Hortons as well as stage partner Bob’s Music Plus and Kings Sports Inc.