City of Pembroke Santa Claus Parade searching for floats

The city of Pembroke is looking for community members interested in submitting a float for the Santa Claus Parade of Lights.

The parade is tentatively scheduled for December 11th at 5:00pm. Those who are able and willing to put a float into the parade are asked to reach out with interest by Monday November 8th at 4:00p.m.

To express your interest please contact the Recreation Department at 613-735-6821 ext. 1501 or email recreation@pembroke.ca.

At that point it will be decided if there are enough floats to go ahead with the parade.