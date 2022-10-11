City raising banners in support of Canadian Armed Forces

Petawawa is putting up 32 new banners throughout the city, in honour of current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The idea came about last year, when the Petawawa Rotary Club pitched the idea by the city council, as a way to show support for those in uniform.

Each banner will represent a unit, by having its name, the unit badge, poppies, and of course, the Canadian flag.

The banners will be placed on Petawawa Boulevard, Civic Centre Road, and Victoria Street.

