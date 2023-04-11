Class of '23 bursary launched by Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a bursary program for graduating secondary school students in the region. Recipients will be rewarded up to $250 toward the purchase of learning materials for post-secondary studies.

"The next generation of business leaders for the Ottawa Valley is setting course on their career path, and it is our responsibility to invest in the future by doing what we can to support them on this journey," says Kelly Hollihan, executive director. Member businesses of the chamber have been contributing to the bursary fund for months through the annual membership renewal process, which has been augmented with automated systems and an online portal. "Generous contributors, like our friends at the Quality Inn & Suites Petawawa, will be invited to present the award to a local student," she explains. "This is a reminder that it 'takes a village'."

To apply, students must be residents of Renfrew County, graduating with an Ontario Secondary School Diploma in 2023, and accepted or enrolled in a recognized post-secondary school which may also include Ontario-accredited trade certifications and apprenticeships.

The application for bursary includes a short essay on the topic "When you envision your career path ahead of you, what does success look like?"

The deadline to submit applications is April 30th, 2023. The form can be found on the chamber website at https://upperottawavalleychamber.com/class-of-23-bursary-program/

Applications and essays will be reviewed by members of the Board of Directors of the Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce and finalists will be asked to provide confirmation of enrolment in post-secondary studies before recipients of the bursaries are selected.

