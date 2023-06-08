Clean air shelters open in Renfrew providing wildfire smoke relief

The Town of Renfrew is opening clean-air shelters to provide residents with some relief from wildfire smoke which continues to linger in the skies heading into the weekend.

Michael Guest, the Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Fire Chief for the Town of Renfrew says "Residents are encouraged to take a break from the smoke by finding somewhere with clean and cool air."

Guest continues saying "The safety and wellbeing of the community is our top priority, and these shelters will be available to anyone who needs a safe place to breathe clean air."

Clean air shelters have been set up at the following locations:

Renfrew Public Library (13 Railway Avenue, Renfrew) is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., then on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. as well as Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Renfrew Recreation Centre (67 Argyle Street South, Renfrew) is available daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Ma-te-Way Activity Centre (1 Ma-te-Way Park Drive, Renfrew) will open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement and notes poor air quality may continue most of this week. The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says those at greater risk of health-related problems when exposed to wildfire smoke include older adults, pregnant people, infants and young children, people who work outdoors, people involved in strenuous outdoor exercise and people with existing illness or chronic health conditions.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray