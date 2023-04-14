Local residents are being encouraged to grab their bags and picker sticks, and Pitch-In Week will be April 21st to 27th, 2023 in South Frontenac. This is the eleventh year South Frontenac Township has participated in Pitch-In Week, a nationwide community clean-up initiative.

The Township explains that after an extremely windy winter and spring, there is more than the normal share of litter on roadsides. The Township is asking area residents to get involved to help clean up greenspaces and roadsides and keep South Frontenac litter free.

Special yellow Pitch-In bags can be picked up from any of the Township offices or local stores that sell garbage bag tags. Bags can be put out on the regular collection day the week of April 24th. No bag tag is required for the yellow Pitch-In bags. Township staff will also be out on Friday, April 21st to kick off the week cleaning up garbage, so please watch for crews on the side of the road.

Lining up nicely with the clean-up effort, April 22nd is Earth Day. The Township says that Pitch-In Week is a great way to show care for the local community and the earth so they encourage people to get involved, and get ready to pitch in.

