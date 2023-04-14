Clean up the local community during "Pitch-In" week in South Frontenac, Ont.
Local residents are being encouraged to grab their bags and picker sticks, and Pitch-In Week will be April 21st to 27th, 2023 in South Frontenac. This is the eleventh year South Frontenac Township has participated in Pitch-In Week, a nationwide community clean-up initiative.
The Township explains that after an extremely windy winter and spring, there is more than the normal share of litter on roadsides. The Township is asking area residents to get involved to help clean up greenspaces and roadsides and keep South Frontenac litter free.
Special yellow Pitch-In bags can be picked up from any of the Township offices or local stores that sell garbage bag tags. Bags can be put out on the regular collection day the week of April 24th. No bag tag is required for the yellow Pitch-In bags. Township staff will also be out on Friday, April 21st to kick off the week cleaning up garbage, so please watch for crews on the side of the road.
Lining up nicely with the clean-up effort, April 22nd is Earth Day. The Township says that Pitch-In Week is a great way to show care for the local community and the earth so they encourage people to get involved, and get ready to pitch in.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
City of Pembroke details City wide work for coming monthsResidents are being advised that the City of Pembroke will be conducting work in the City in the coming months. Work includes full street sweeping and sidewalk sweeping, annual sanitary sewer main cleaning, and routine flushing of the water main distribution system, each of these could have a temporary impact on day-to-day functions.
-
Two North Bay residents charged impaired driving on same dayA 46-year-old and 63-year-old, both from North Bay are facing impaired driving charges after incidents that took place the same day. Ontario Provincial Police say both accused individuals had their driver's license suspended for 90 days and their vehicles towed and impounded for seven days.
-
Mental health benefits seen from equine therapy through PRHFor a total of 14 weeks, eight clients of the Pembroke Regional Hospital's Assertive Community Treatment Team received hands-on experiential learning through horse-to-human interaction and non-verbal communication.
-
Business award winners announced in Front of YongeApple Ridge Dog Daycare and deTails Dog Grooming take home the top prize at Front of Yonge's Business of the Year awards at the Mallorytown Legion. Arbru Brewery, Canada’s first completely solar brewery, won New Business of the Year.
-
Prescott motorist arrested impaired driving leaving local liquor storeA 49-year-old from Prescott is facing several impaired driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police observed the driver leaving a local liquor establishment near County Road 2 in Edwardsburgh Township
-
Brockville Police update road safety enforcement during Easter Long WeekendOver the Easter long weekend, the Brockville Police Service say they focused on nuisance noisy vehicles and R.I.D.E. programs, stopping around 320 vehicles and issuing 37 traffic tickets. Officers also dished out a number of tickets for failed breath tests and suspended licenses over the weekend.
-
Kingston Police ask for help in west-end shooting investigationPolice in Kingston is seeking help from the public, from anyone who may have seen a vehicle of interest that has a connection to a shooting that took place in the west end of Kingston last month.
-
Electronic waste drive on St. Lawrence College CampusStudents from St. Lawrence College's project management program will be in the parking of the school's Kingston Campus between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, collecting electronic waste to divert them from ending up in landfills.
-
Pembroke resident faces drug and weapons charges after traffic stopA 36-year-old from Pembroke is facing multiple serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized a number of items, including a replica pistol, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and knives during a traffic stop on Mary Street in the City of Pembroke.