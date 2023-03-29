Climate change action plan set by United Counties Council

At a meeting of the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville on Thursday, March 23rd, the Counties Council adopted a Climate Change Action Plan and is proposing a regional working group to set action plans.

The plan addresses the Counties’ responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase resiliency. Council says they recognize the importance of climate change adaptation and mitigation, and the need for greater change and environmental considerations in its planning and decision-making across the region.

In a release from the Council, they explain that a regional working group will consider opportunities for area municipalities to advance climate change initiatives to improve regional economic development, strengthen long-term security of commerce and industry, and ensure the demand for increased housing stock is supplied in an environmentally sustainable way.

The Plan also recommends the implementation of the Partners for Climate Protection program, a network of over 510 Canadian municipalities engaged in reducing greenhouse gases. The program, delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, will see the Counties working to inventory and forecast greenhouse emissions, set a reduction target, and developing and implement a local action plan.

The Plan also states Council will explore grant and incentive opportunities that encourage sustainable practices.

