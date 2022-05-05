Climate debate for provincial candidates in Kingston and The Islands riding

Provincial candidates in the Kingston and The Islands riding will be taking part in a debate revolving around climate change and environmental issues on May 10.

The debate that will take place on Zoom on Tuesday, May 10 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to a release, candidates will be asked questions submitted by local environmental groups and from participants in the meeting. The public can also submit questions for the candidates by emailing jeremy.milloy@chco.ca.

"We are organizing this in a debate style with candidates being asked questions and able to respond to the answers given by the other candidates," organizer Jeremy Milloy said in a release.

"We will keep the focus on environmental and climate issues, which are too often not discussed enough during campaigns. What do these candidates and their parties plan to do to help this region reach carbon reduction targets and become more climate resilient in a way that leaves no one behind?"

Residents can register on Zoom to attend the meeting by visiting this website: bit.ly/YGKdebate