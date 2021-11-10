Closure of 206 King Street West, Brockville.

Emergency services from the city of Brockville, Brockville fire department and the Brockville police service removed residents from 206 King Street West on Friday November 5th, after numerous safety concerns were brought to the attention of city staff.

For several months, officials have received complaints about the living conditions inside of the apartment complex at this building. As a response to the complaints, the city building department and fire prevention office of the Brockville fire department attempted to work with the building owner since early summer.

The work involved making improvements addressing the building and fire safety concerns brought forward but the complainants. On Wednesday November 3rd, Brockville police entered the building on a spate investigation and were very concerned about the safety of the building , they notified both the fire and building apartments to inspect the premises, which they did.

Due to the poor conditions of the building, a decision was made to remove the residents immediately under the authority given by the fire prevention and protection act and the building posed an immediate danger to the safety of the residents and the buildings surrounding it. With the assistance of other emergency personnel, residents were asked to gather up their belongings and other essentials to take them for a few days. They were then escorted from the building to meet with the staff from the united counties of Leeds and Grenville who provided them with temporary emergency housing, transportation to the housing facility and food vouchers.

Kingston officials say the building is to remain closed until procedural steps outlined in the Order to Remedy Unsafe Building issued by the Chief Building Official have been complied with and the building is rendered safe for occupancy.

Emergency Services continue to work with the residents of 206 King Street West to retrieve their belongings. Also, staff at the United Counties continue to work with residents to find alternative and more permanent housing options.