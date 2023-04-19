Closures and detours for demolition of Halleck's Road 401 bridge

Brockville Police Services has released information about closures and detours that will be in effect due to the demolition of the Halleck's Road 401 bridge.

The Halleck's Road 401 bridge is being demolished over two evenings, Friday, April 21st and Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. During this time, the 401 will be re-routed via the Emergency Detour Route (EDR) through downtown Brockville from Long Beach to North Augusta Road on and off ramps.

The detour will be in effect for two consecutive nights, one for each direction on the 401. The planned EDR activation will bisect the City at King Street and make crossing King Street difficult for residents and emergency services. North and South crossing of King Street can be done at Court House Ave.

The Police Service details the planned bypass dates and timings. On April 21st all Westbound 401 traffic will exit at North Augusta, move south to King Street then west to the Long Beach on-ramp. Then on April 22nd, All Eastbound 401 traffic will exit at Long Beach, move east along King Street then North to rejoin the 401. In both cases, the time will be 10:00 p.m. the evening until 10:00 a.m. the following morning.

Additionally, the Police request the public to refrain from parking on King Street for both April 21st and 22nd between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. Some barriers and detours may be set in place. Overnight parking on King Street during that time, may result in vehicles being ticketed and/or towed.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray