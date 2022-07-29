Cloud 9 eco-art exhibition at No.9 Gardens opening

No.9 is launching Cloud 9 Electronic Music & Eco-Art Exhibition to be hosted at No.9 Gardens in Rideau Lakes.

The exhibition includes 8 public art installations by 8 Canadian artists, commissioned to create works at No.9 Gardens that speak to its natural surroundings. The goal is to bring awareness to environmental issues and to create a community space where ecological conversations are started, and younger generations can gain knowledge and become inspired.

"We are excited to launch the inaugural Cloud 9 Eco-Art and Electronic Music Festival here at No.9 Gardens located in the Rideau Lakes! No.9 Gardens is an educational facility that showcases creative artistic work that brings awareness to our pressing environmental issues and provides inspiration for change. We also offer educational workshops and volunteer activities that promote strong local food systems and sustainable living. " - Andrew Davies / No.9 Executive Director

Eco-Art installations address themes of nature, place-making, and sustainability, the site includes installations by artists; Shayne Dark, Christine Dewancker, Sean Martindale, John Dickson, Patrick Bermingham, Yolanda Weeks, Christian Bernard Singer, and Vridhhi Chaudhry (OCADU artist is residence). These installations are designed to compliment the natural landscapes at No.9 Gardens, as well as the ambient electronic music at Cloud 9 Music Festival.

Cloud 9 music festival, hosted by No.9 Gardens, is a festival organized by youth, for youth. Our goal is to nurture creativity, imagination and promote the importance arts, local food, and culture play in creating a sustainable community. The electronic performances will feature both live instrumental and DJ sets from 8 young up-and-coming Canadian and Indigenous musicians. Our musician line up includes Ouri, Chiara, Handsome Tiger, Maysun, Ilan Sikorsky, Flõstate, Andrea De Tour and Guest House.

The Eco-Art-Fest launches on Saturday, August 6 at 12:00 pm. Ongoing art tours run from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays from August 7-September 25. Ticket purchasing and further information for Eco-Art Exhibition and Cloud 9 Music festival can be found at No.9 Gardens website.https://www.no9gardens.ca/cloud-9-festival