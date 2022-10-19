Coats for Community drive provides warmth to community this winter

As temperatures begin to drop and winter approaches, some community members are relying on public donations of coats to help keep them warm. United Way KFL&A is encouraging the community to help once again during its third annual drive.

Community members are encouraged to donate clean, new, or gently used winter adult outerwear. The only requirement is that coats must be washable, so no leather or heavy wool is allowed.

Bins will be available to drop off donations at the United Way office, 417 Bagot Street, City Hall, 216 Ontario Street, or any branch of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library or Lennox & Addington Library.

Volunteers will sort through and distribute coats as donations are received.

Financial donations are also accepted and help United Way purchase coats for people who need specialty sizes. You can make a donation at www.unitedwaykfla.ca/donate/ by indicating the donation is for the Coat Drive in the notes box.

"Last year over 1,100 items were donated during the coat drive and they went immediately to help our fellow residents in need. Thank you to all those who generously donated through our previous drives, our amazing volunteers and partners who make this possible," said Bhavana Varma, President, and CEO, of United Way KFL&A." I am confident that our caring and compassionate community will step up once again."

"Winter coats can be costly. If you are living on a fixed income or in poverty, then it is nearly impossible to buy a new coat," said Leigh Martins, with Kingston Interval House, one of the agencies that receive donated coats. "Every year we have a lot of the people we serve reach out to us because they don't have a warm coat to wear. The United Way coat drive allows this wonderful community to donate their gently used coats and our clients to stay warm in winter."

Coats can be dropped off in collection bins from October 24 to November 6